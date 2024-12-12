Kerala Court Cracks Down on Public Road Blockages

The Kerala High Court has taken a firm stance against both the ruling front and the opposition in the state for obstructing public roads during their meetings. On Thursday, a bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S criticized the authorities for failing to prevent a December 5 CPI(M) area conference that blocked roads near the Vanchiyoor court complex.

Describing the incident as a 'clear case of breach of trust,' the bench directed the State Police Chief through the Additional Advocate General to provide explanations regarding the event. The court also summoned a report identifying those involved, emphasizing the importance of impartial enforcement of the law.

The court further noted the severe traffic disruptions caused by the meeting, affecting school children and the elderly, and hinted at additional violations under laws like the Motor Vehicles Act. The police confirmed 30 arrests had been made in connection to the meeting, and legal steps were initiated following the court's observations.

(With inputs from agencies.)