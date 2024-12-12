Left Menu

Kerala Court Cracks Down on Public Road Blockages

The Kerala High Court criticized both the ruling party and opposition for blocking roads during public meetings. Citing a recent CPI(M) conference, the court noted a breach of public trust and demanded actions against those involved. Legal actions, including arrests, were confirmed by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:17 IST
Kerala Court Cracks Down on Public Road Blockages
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has taken a firm stance against both the ruling front and the opposition in the state for obstructing public roads during their meetings. On Thursday, a bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S criticized the authorities for failing to prevent a December 5 CPI(M) area conference that blocked roads near the Vanchiyoor court complex.

Describing the incident as a 'clear case of breach of trust,' the bench directed the State Police Chief through the Additional Advocate General to provide explanations regarding the event. The court also summoned a report identifying those involved, emphasizing the importance of impartial enforcement of the law.

The court further noted the severe traffic disruptions caused by the meeting, affecting school children and the elderly, and hinted at additional violations under laws like the Motor Vehicles Act. The police confirmed 30 arrests had been made in connection to the meeting, and legal steps were initiated following the court's observations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024