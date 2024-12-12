Left Menu

In-Laws on the Run: A Case of Abetment and Allegations

The family members of Atul Subhash, a techie who committed suicide in Bengaluru, fled their residence amid allegations of harassment by his estranged wife and her family. The police are yet to receive official communication from Bengaluru authorities, and no arrests have been made.

Amid controversy and unfolding drama, the mother- and brother-in-law of Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie who died by suicide, have reportedly fled their Jaunpur residence. The Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed the absence of official communication from Karnataka regarding the case.

Subhash, 34, tragically ended his life earlier in the week, with claims of harassment by his estranged wife Nikita Singhania and her family prompting charges of abetment to suicide. Notably, his mother-in-law Nisha and her son Anurag fled their home in the dead of night.

Despite social media footage showing their departure, Jaunpur authorities have not issued any arrests or house arrest orders for Nisha and others involved, according to local police. Nikita Singhania currently resides in Delhi, having accused Subhash and his family of dowry harassment previously.

