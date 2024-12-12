Union Cabinet Greenlights 'One Nation, One Election' Plan

The Union Cabinet has given the nod to bills facilitating the 'one nation, one election' initiative. This decision is grounded in recommendations put forth by a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The panel's top recommendations include establishing a legally-tenable framework to align elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies initially, followed by synchronizing municipal and panchayat polls with these elections.

Key logistical measures involving single electoral rolls, EPIC coordination, and advanced planning for equipment like EVMs and VVPATs have also been advised to ensure smooth implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)