Union Cabinet Greenlights 'One Nation, One Election' Plan

The Union Cabinet has approved bills for implementing 'one nation, one election,' following recommendations from a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The plan aims to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats, streamlining electoral processes across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has given the nod to bills facilitating the 'one nation, one election' initiative. This decision is grounded in recommendations put forth by a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The panel's top recommendations include establishing a legally-tenable framework to align elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies initially, followed by synchronizing municipal and panchayat polls with these elections.

Key logistical measures involving single electoral rolls, EPIC coordination, and advanced planning for equipment like EVMs and VVPATs have also been advised to ensure smooth implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

