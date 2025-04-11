Left Menu

Supreme Court Verdict Strengthens State Assemblies' Autonomy

The Supreme Court ruling against governors delaying assent to state bills is hailed as a pivotal move supporting federalism. CPI(M)'s M V Govindan applauded this as a rebuke to the central government's manipulation of opposition-led states. This verdict favors Tamil Nadu and may benefit Kerala's similar appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:45 IST
The Supreme Court's recent verdict, ruling against governors delaying their assent to bills passed by state assemblies, has been celebrated as a reinforcement of federalism in India. CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan expressed that this decision marks a significant setback to the Union government's alleged attempts to undermine state autonomy.

During a press briefing, Govindan emphasized that the verdict, prompted by the Tamil Nadu government's petition, serves as a warning against the BJP-led central government's reported interference in states governed by opposition parties. The judgment is viewed as a safeguard for the powers of elected state governments.

By considering the 10 bills passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly as 'endorsed', this ruling has pioneered a new chapter in India's judicial history. Govindan noted that the decision could positively influence the Kerala government's pending appeal in the Supreme Court regarding its assembly bills. According to Govindan, the verdict significantly diminishes the Centre's strategy to destabilize opposition governments through gubernatorial interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

