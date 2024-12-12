Left Menu

Scholz Defends Absence from Key Ukraine Meetings

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced criticism for not attending Ukraine-related meetings in Paris and Warsaw. He defended his absence, asserting that he remains in regular contact with the leaders of France and Poland. Scholz made his justification on a German radio program.

On Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed criticisms regarding his absence from crucial meetings concerning Ukraine held in Paris and Warsaw.

Scholz assured that despite not being physically present at these discussions, he maintains constant communication with France and Poland's leaders.

The chancellor clarified his position during an interview on a German radio show, emphasizing his commitment to ongoing dialogue with allied nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

