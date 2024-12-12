Delhi Court Orders Charge Framing in Major MCOCA Case

A Delhi court has moved to frame charges against 15 individuals accused in a significant 2019 MCOCA case, identifying them as members of an organised crime syndicate.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Shivali Sharma, issued the order against eight individuals related to possession of unaccountable wealth, revealing multiple unexplained assets.

While five accused were discharged, the court identified 11 individuals as members of an illegal operation involved in extortion and forceful property occupation, naming Salman Tyagi as the alleged syndicate leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)