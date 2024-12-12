Left Menu

Turkish Intelligence's Surprising Diplomatic Move

Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin visited the Syrian capital Damascus, as reported by sources familiar with the event. The visit involved a trip to the Ummayyad Mosque under heavy security. While there was significant movement and onlookers, it remains unclear who accompanied Kalin.

  • Syria

On Thursday, sources informed Reuters that Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin was in Damascus, the capital of Syria.

The Turkish media outlet Yeni Safak reported that Kalin visited the Ummayyad Mosque as part of this trip. A Reuters correspondent noticed intense security, as at least one vehicle made its way toward the mosque.

Despite the crowds and the high level of security, it is still not confirmed who was present inside the vehicle.

