Delhi Meitei Group Calls for Action Against Kuki Militants in Manipur
A Delhi-based Meitei organisation has petitioned Prime Minister Modi to outlaw Kuki militant groups in Manipur and end the 'Suspension of Operations' policy, which they claim benefits Kuki militants. The organisation seeks protection for Manipur's integrity amid ethnic violence and demands AFSPA's repeal and justice for a recent deadly attack.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi-based Meitei organisation has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban all Kuki militant groups operating in Manipur. This appeal includes addressing the perceived bias towards the Kukis through the 'Suspension of Operations' (SoO) agreement.
The controversial SoO pact, first established in 2008 and routinely extended, involves the Centre, the Manipur government, and groups like the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People's Front (UPF). The demand highlights ongoing ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kukis, which have resulted in over 250 deaths since May last year.
The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) has submitted a memorandum emphasizing the need for the government to stop the alleged appeasement of Kuki groups. They call for the prohibition of all Kuki militant organisations to hold accountable those responsible for recent violence, while also urging the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
