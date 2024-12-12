Inside the Parliament Security Breach Case: Evidence, Accusations, and Motives
A year after the security breach in Parliament, Delhi Police have assembled substantial evidence against six accused. They face charges under UAPA for their orchestrated gas attack on December 13, 2023. The accused, aiming to challenge India's democracy, planned via social media before executing their plan.
- Country:
- India
A year following the dramatic security breach at the Indian Parliament, Delhi Police assert they have compiled a robust case against the six accused individuals. The breach occurred on December 13, 2023, the anniversary of the 2001 attack, prompting charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Though the trial is pending, police officials maintain they possess compelling forensic evidence against the perpetrators, led by Karnataka resident Manoranjan D., who orchestrated the attack using gas canisters inside the Parliament premises during the Zero Hour.
The accused, driven by motives to discredit democracy and achieve global attention, face multiple charges while the investigation continues. Meanwhile, security around Parliament remains heightened, especially during the ongoing winter session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democracy Under Siege: Romanian Election Controversy
JI Leader Rehman Decries Crackdown, Urges True Democracy in Pakistan
Modi Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy
Democracy's Spectacle: Dhankhar Critiques Rajya Sabha Disruptions
Democracy being disreputed because of Election Commission's "sycophancy": Congress' Bhai Jagtap