Supreme Court Urges Resolution on Women Reservation in Bar Elections

The Supreme Court has urged the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) to propose solutions for women reservations in its elections, aiming for the association to set an example for others. Options for amicable resolutions are to be submitted by December 17, with court deliberations on December 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:03 IST
Supreme Court Urges Resolution on Women Reservation in Bar Elections
The Supreme Court has pressed the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) to formulate practical solutions regarding women reservation in its forthcoming elections for office bearers. Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan stressed that the DHCBA should lead by example for other bar associations in Delhi concerning gender representation.

The court expects senior advocate Mohit Mathur, president of DHCBA, to present various resolution options to senior members by December 17. These suggestions will be reviewed by the court on December 19. The move aims to address a batch of pleas advocating for 33 per cent seat reservations for female lawyers within the DHCBA.

While some legal experts support the cause, there are concerns that the proposal might delay elections for other bar bodies. Nevertheless, the court maintains that resolving the issue amicably could eliminate the need for judicial intervention, setting a precedent for other legal organizations.

