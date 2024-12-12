Serbia's Mass Shooting Verdict Sparks Outrage
Uros Blazic was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing nine people and wounding 12 in mass shootings that shocked Serbia. The incident triggered protests and a snap election. Though sentenced, Blazic can appeal, stirring dissatisfaction among victims' families due to the lenient punishment.
In Serbia, Uros Blazic was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of killing nine people and wounding 12 during mass shootings last year. The verdict concluded one of two shocking incidents that ignited widespread protests across the nation.
The shootings occurred near Mladenovac, just 24 hours after another tragedy at a Belgrade elementary school where a teenager killed nine pupils and a guard. These events unsettled the country, leading to anti-government protests and a subsequent snap election.
Despite the guilty verdict, Blazic's sentence may not be final, as he retains the right to appeal. The ruling, seen as lenient by many, has not satisfied victims' families. A 20-year maximum sentence was imposed due to Blazic's age at the time of the crime, prompting further public outcry.
