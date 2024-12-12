India Strengthens Strategic Ties with UAE Amidst West Asia Tensions

In a pivotal meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to West Asian peace, stability, and security to the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The dialogue emphasized the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEEC), a landmark initiative set to transform regional connectivity and prosperity.

The IMEEC, conceptualized during the G20 Summit in Delhi last year, plans to integrate vast transportation networks across India, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Europe, promoting cohesion between Asia, the Middle East, and the West. An agreement inked by India alongside Saudi Arabia, the EU, the UAE, the US, and other G20 partners, underscores its significance to these relations.

Amidst rising tensions in Syria and Gaza, Modi reaffirmed the need for peace and underscored strengthening the India-UAE partnership in technology, energy, and people-connection areas. Since the landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2022, bilateral ties have flourished, notably enhancing trade and investment, highlighting India's pivotal role in the UAE's foreign direct investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)