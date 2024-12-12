SAMEER and Three DiS Partner to Revolutionize Indigenous Aviation Technology

In a significant step toward fostering self-reliance in India's aviation sector, Three D Integrated Solutions Ltd. (Three DiS) and the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), an autonomous R&D institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), have entered into a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to address the rapidly growing demands of India's aviation market, focusing on advanced solutions for airport navigation, communication systems, and security technologies.

The partnership aligns with the Government of India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and aims to advance Indigenous design, development, and manufacturing of state-of-the-art aviation technologies for both civilian and defense applications.

A Visionary MoU

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Shri Nandy Bhatia, Chairman and Managing Director of Three DiS, and Dr. P. Hanumantha Rao, Director General of SAMEER, in the presence of Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. Other dignitaries included Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY; Shri S.K. Marwaha, Group Coordinator, MeitY; and senior representatives from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), SAMEER, and Three DiS.

Powered by the MANTHAN Platform

The collaboration was facilitated by the MANTHAN Platform, launched on August 15, 2022, by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood. The platform fosters innovation-driven partnerships by creating a decentralized environment for collaboration between government, industry, and philanthropic entities. This initiative brought SAMEER and Three DiS together to develop indigenous, high-tech solutions tailored to India’s aviation ecosystem.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr Nandy Bhatia highlighted the critical role of India as a strategic market for the aviation industry. He stated, “This partnership will allow us to focus on fulfilling indigenous needs for design, development, and manufacturing of advanced technologies. We aim to execute projects of national importance, focusing on airport navigation, communication systems, and security-related equipment.”

A Step Toward Indigenous Excellence

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood emphasized the significance of industry-government collaboration in achieving self-reliance. “This partnership exemplifies the strength of uniting a government-funded R&D organization like SAMEER with an industry leader like Three DiS, supported by users like AAI. Through this collaboration, we aim to create time-bound solutions to meet national requirements.”

Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, commended the initiative for its alignment with the government's goal of making India a product-driven nation. “This collaboration will deliver indigenous technologies of global standards in airport navigation, communication, and surveillance, reflecting SAMEER’s mission to address India’s strategic needs.”

SAMEER’s Role in Transforming Aviation Technology

Dr. P. Hanumantha Rao, Director General of SAMEER, called the partnership a milestone in the organization’s journey toward establishing a Center of Excellence for collaborative research. “This initiative will demonstrate and produce fully functional systems to boost India’s efforts toward self-reliance in airport navigation and communications technology. Our focus on RF and Microwave systems will enhance indigenous research and foster home-grown, secure, and reliable technologies tailored for Indian airports.”

Dr. Rao also emphasized the importance of creating an ecosystem for certifying indigenous systems to meet international standards.

Revolutionizing Aviation Security and Navigation

The partnership aims to develop cutting-edge solutions that address the challenges of strategic and civilian aviation systems. It will also contribute to the global innovation landscape by leveraging India’s expertise in aviation technology, enhancing security, and streamlining navigation systems in airports nationwide.

About SAMEER

The Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) is an autonomous R&D institution under MeitY. It specializes in advanced research and development in RF and Microwave engineering and delivers mission-critical solutions with a focus on societal and economic impact. SAMEER’s technologies are instrumental in bolstering India’s technological prowess and addressing national challenges.

Future Outlook

With SAMEER’s R&D capabilities and Three DiS’s industrial expertise, the partnership is set to revolutionize aviation technology in India, driving innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. By focusing on indigenous manufacturing and certification, the collaboration underscores India’s commitment to achieving global leadership in aviation technology.