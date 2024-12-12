India Moves Closer to 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

The BJP-led government has advanced its ambitious electoral reform agenda with the Union Cabinet's approval of a constitutional amendment bill aimed at synchronizing Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, sources revealed. The initiative, part of the 'one nation, one election' strategy, promises enhanced developmental momentum and economical elections.

The amendment bill targets provisions for simultaneous elections by altering the Constitution and related laws. A proposed high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind had suggested including local body polls, but the Cabinet has deferred this for now, focusing solely on national and state elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated the need for aligned elections to streamline governance and cut costs. However, the BJP's majority falls short of the required two-thirds vote for constitutional amendments, necessitating cooperation from opposition factions within the Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)