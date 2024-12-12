Defunct CCTV Cameras Expose Safety Flaws in Fatal Car Accident

A tragic accident in Bengaluru has brought to light serious safety concerns after a 30-year-old woman was fatally struck by a luxury car.

The investigation revealed that the CCTV cameras under the Safe City project near the site were nonfunctional at the time of the incident, potentially compromising the collection of crucial evidence.

The driver, allegedly inebriated, attempted to flee but was detained by onlookers. Legal proceedings are underway as authorities scrutinize seized CCTV footage for more information.

