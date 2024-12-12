Karnataka Assembly Tables Key Legislative Reforms

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed the introduction of eleven pivotal bills on Thursday, including a notable proposal to make the Chief Minister the Chancellor of the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) University, a role currently held by the Governor.

The Karnataka State RDPR University (Amendment) Bill, 2024 aims to empower the Chief Minister in university affairs, altering the 2016 Act. The change allows the appointment of a Vice Chancellor from a search committee's recommendations by the Chancellor. This move, however, has drawn criticism from the opposition BJP, labeling it as detrimental to higher education.

In addition, the assembly also discussed various other amendments, including the Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund Amendment to adjust contribution rates and the Karnataka Tourism Ropeways Bill, aiming for regulated development of ropeways. These legislative decisions, if passed, could significantly impact state governance and infrastructure.

