SA and Angola Strengthen Bilateral Ties on Trade, Investment, and Regional Cooperation

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed his commitment to bolstering trade and investment ties with Angola during a State Visit by Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço. The leaders met at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to discuss strategies for deepening their countries’ partnership, which is rooted in shared historical ties and mutual economic interests.

“Increasing trade and investment between our nations remains a top priority. South Africa must become the destination of choice for Angolan goods, products, and services, and vice versa,” President Ramaphosa said in his opening remarks.

A New Era of Bilateral Cooperation

In a significant development, the structured bilateral mechanism between South Africa and Angola has been elevated from a Joint Commission of Cooperation to a Bi-National Commission (BNC). This move reflects a deeper commitment to collaboration and will be formalized during the inaugural BNC session in Angola next year, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence.

President Ramaphosa expressed his honour at co-chairing the upcoming session, emphasizing the symbolic importance of the event during Angola’s golden jubilee celebrations.

Expanding Economic and Trade Relations

South Africa and Angola have robust economic ties, with 20 South African companies operating across diverse sectors in Angola, including financial services, IT, transportation, and tourism. South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has notable investments in Angola, such as the Cabinda Oil Refinery and the Cabinda phosphate project.

President Ramaphosa highlighted the potential for reciprocal growth, urging Angolan companies to explore opportunities in South Africa. “There are immense prospects in infrastructure development, agriculture, mining, financial services, telecoms, and manufacturing,” he noted.

The leaders discussed leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to enhance trade and industrialization. Joint strategies in mineral beneficiation were also emphasized, with particular focus on the increasing global demand for critical minerals essential for energy transition technologies.

Angola’s Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor was identified as a key project to facilitate regional integration and trade.

Collaboration in Peace and Security

Beyond economic growth, the discussions extended to peace and security across the continent. Angola’s contributions to conflict resolution through initiatives like the Luanda Process and its role within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) were praised.

President Ramaphosa underscored the importance of resolving ongoing conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and Mozambique, emphasizing the need to "Silence the Guns" across Africa. He also called for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to multilateralism, urging reform of the United Nations Security Council to better represent the Global South.

Global Leadership and Agenda 2063

As South Africa assumes the G20 Presidency, President Ramaphosa pledged to prioritize Africa’s development agenda, aligning with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 for inclusive and sustainable socio-economic growth.

In a historic milestone, South Africa will host the first G20 Summit on African soil in 2025. “This summit will be an opportunity to showcase Africa’s potential and advance the continent’s strategic priorities,” President Ramaphosa said.

Strengthening Solidarity and Friendship

President Lourenço’s visit marks a new chapter in the relationship between the two nations. President Ramaphosa extended a warm welcome to his counterpart, stating, “Your presence here testifies to the strong ties of solidarity and friendship between our two countries.”

The leaders’ talks signal a reinforced partnership that not only advances mutual economic and strategic interests but also positions South Africa and Angola as key players in Africa’s development and global diplomacy.