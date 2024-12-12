Tragic Collision Claims Lives Near Kalaburagi

A tragic accident took place on the outskirts of Kalaburagi district Thursday evening, resulting in the death of a couple traveling in their vehicle.

Mohammad Shekib Jilhani, 32, and Sherin Shekib, 28, were killed instantly when their car collided head-on with a truck near the Swami Samarth temple.

The Kalaburagi police have registered the case and investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)