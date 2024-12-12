Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives Near Kalaburagi

A fatal accident occurred on Thursday evening near Kalaburagi, where a car collided head-on with a truck, instantly killing a couple, Mohammad Shekib Jilhani and Sherin Shekib. The couple was traveling from Humanabad to Kalaburagi when the crash took place. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident took place on the outskirts of Kalaburagi district Thursday evening, resulting in the death of a couple traveling in their vehicle.

Mohammad Shekib Jilhani, 32, and Sherin Shekib, 28, were killed instantly when their car collided head-on with a truck near the Swami Samarth temple.

The Kalaburagi police have registered the case and investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

