Court Orders FIR Against BJP MLA Harish Shakya Over Allegations

In a significant legal development, a special MP-MLA court has mandated filing an FIR against BJP's Bilsi MLA Harish Shakya and others on serious charges, including gangrape and fraud.

The directive follows a plea from the alleged victim's husband concerning a land dispute, with the court demanding a thorough investigation within ten days by the Civil Lines police.

Despite not yet receiving a copy of the court's order, the police ensured compliance, with MLA Shakya expressing willingness to cooperate while maintaining faith in the legal system.

