Court Orders FIR Against BJP MLA Harish Shakya Over Allegations
A court has ordered an FIR against BJP MLA Harish Shakya and 15 others over alleged gangrape and fraud related to a land dispute. The police have been instructed to investigate within 10 days. The case involves a disputed land deal and serious allegations by the petitioner's family.
In a significant legal development, a special MP-MLA court has mandated filing an FIR against BJP's Bilsi MLA Harish Shakya and others on serious charges, including gangrape and fraud.
The directive follows a plea from the alleged victim's husband concerning a land dispute, with the court demanding a thorough investigation within ten days by the Civil Lines police.
Despite not yet receiving a copy of the court's order, the police ensured compliance, with MLA Shakya expressing willingness to cooperate while maintaining faith in the legal system.
