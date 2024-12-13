Left Menu

Drone Sightings in New Jersey Prompt Calls for Expanded Oversight

The U.S. government lacks evidence that recent drone sightings in New Jersey pose threats to national security or public safety. White House spokesperson John Kirby emphasized the need for Congress to enhance drone oversight and authorities to address this emerging issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 13-12-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 00:31 IST
The United States government has confirmed that there is no evidence suggesting drone sightings in New Jersey are a threat to national security or public safety, according to White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.

During a press briefing, Kirby highlighted that these sightings reveal a gap in oversight, possibly requiring legislative action.

He urged Congress to pass measures aimed at expanding drone authorities, addressing this emerging concern more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

