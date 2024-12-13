Left Menu

NATO Chief's Warning: A Call to Bolster Defense

NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte cautions Europe about Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggressive ambitions, urging increased defense spending. He stresses the importance of preparing for potential Russian incursions beyond Ukraine and highlights the stakes for European security and freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-12-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 00:45 IST
NATO Chief's Warning: A Call to Bolster Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued a stark warning about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions, suggesting Vladimir plans to 'wipe Ukraine off the map' and potentially target other European regions. He advised Europeans to lobby for increased defense spending, emphasizing an urgent shift to a wartime mindset, citing past Russian aggressions.

Rutte described Russia's seizure of parts of Georgia, Crimea, and the invasion of Ukraine, arguing it signalled a long-term confrontation with both Ukraine and Europe. He outlined Russia's militaristic engagements against several NATO allies, highlighting cyber-attacks and destabilization tactics.

Addressing industry and governments, Rutte advocated for major defense investment and increased readiness. He underscored the importance of military innovation, warning that Europe must prepare for future threats to maintain its security and way of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024