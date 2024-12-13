NATO Chief's Warning: A Call to Bolster Defense

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued a stark warning about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions, suggesting Vladimir plans to 'wipe Ukraine off the map' and potentially target other European regions. He advised Europeans to lobby for increased defense spending, emphasizing an urgent shift to a wartime mindset, citing past Russian aggressions.

Rutte described Russia's seizure of parts of Georgia, Crimea, and the invasion of Ukraine, arguing it signalled a long-term confrontation with both Ukraine and Europe. He outlined Russia's militaristic engagements against several NATO allies, highlighting cyber-attacks and destabilization tactics.

Addressing industry and governments, Rutte advocated for major defense investment and increased readiness. He underscored the importance of military innovation, warning that Europe must prepare for future threats to maintain its security and way of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)