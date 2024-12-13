Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Biden administration has unveiled a substantial $500 million package in weapons aid for Ukraine, furthering its commitment to support the nation amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. This announcement was made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.

In recent developments, the U.S. had promised $725 million in military support 10 days prior, comprising missiles and ammunition, highlighting its resolve under the Democratic administration to assist Ukraine before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

Secretary Blinken noted that the latest aid includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs). Despite facing pressure from Russian advances in the Donbas region, Ukraine's defenses receive timely replenishment without waiting for congressional nods, thanks to the Presidential Drawdown Authority.

