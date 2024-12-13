Left Menu

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Biden administration announced another $500 million weapons aid package for Ukraine, aimed at bolstering Ukraine against Russian aggression. The aid includes ammunition for HIMARS and HARMs. With $5.6 billion remaining in Presidential Drawdown Authority, Biden continues to support Ukraine without needing congressional approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 05:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 05:39 IST
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Biden administration has unveiled a substantial $500 million package in weapons aid for Ukraine, furthering its commitment to support the nation amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. This announcement was made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.

In recent developments, the U.S. had promised $725 million in military support 10 days prior, comprising missiles and ammunition, highlighting its resolve under the Democratic administration to assist Ukraine before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

Secretary Blinken noted that the latest aid includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs). Despite facing pressure from Russian advances in the Donbas region, Ukraine's defenses receive timely replenishment without waiting for congressional nods, thanks to the Presidential Drawdown Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024