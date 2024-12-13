Chinese Military Assemblies Near Taiwan: A Persistent Threat
China's defense ministry addressed ongoing military activities near Taiwan, stressing their autonomy in such decisions. Taiwan responded with heightened alertness, reporting increased Chinese presence around the island. Beijing maintains its stance on Taiwan as part of its territory, dismissing foreign support for Taiwan's independence as futile.
China's defense ministry has addressed ongoing military activities surrounding Taiwan, asserting it is China's prerogative to decide on military drills. The ministry vowed not to falter in countering separatist efforts.
Taiwan's defense ministry responded with heightened vigilance, activating an emergency response center following a significant uptick in Chinese military presence in the vicinity, with a focus on the East and South China Seas.
Despite the military exercises, Taiwan has now deactivated its emergency response, with diminished activity reported. The situation underscores ongoing tensions as China persists in its territorial claims over Taiwan, dismissing external influences that support Taiwan's sovereign aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
