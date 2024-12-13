Lawmakers Voice Concerns Over New Jersey Drone Sightings

Federal agencies, including the White House, FBI, and Homeland Security, reported on Thursday that the drone sightings in New Jersey pose no immediate national security threats. Investigations revealed many sightings were actually lawful aircraft, according to a joint statement.

White House spokesperson John Kirby emphasized the need for expanded legislative authority to address potential drone threats near critical areas. Despite this, the Pentagon's initial assessment ruled out foreign involvement, and no drones were shot down, lacking any immediate danger.

New Jersey's Middletown Mayor Tony Perry highlighted over 40 drone sightings recently, questioning the federal response. Lawmakers from New Jersey and New York have pressed federal agencies for more information, expressing concern over the sightings and seeking prompt action.

