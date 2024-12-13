Left Menu

Lawmakers Voice Concerns Over New Jersey Drone Sightings

Federal agencies, including the White House, FBI, and Homeland Security, have found no evidence of security threats from New Jersey drone sightings. Despite sightings mostly being lawful aircraft, concerns over drone operation gaps persist. Legislation is urged to better manage drone threats near critical infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 09:48 IST
Lawmakers Voice Concerns Over New Jersey Drone Sightings
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Federal agencies, including the White House, FBI, and Homeland Security, reported on Thursday that the drone sightings in New Jersey pose no immediate national security threats. Investigations revealed many sightings were actually lawful aircraft, according to a joint statement.

White House spokesperson John Kirby emphasized the need for expanded legislative authority to address potential drone threats near critical areas. Despite this, the Pentagon's initial assessment ruled out foreign involvement, and no drones were shot down, lacking any immediate danger.

New Jersey's Middletown Mayor Tony Perry highlighted over 40 drone sightings recently, questioning the federal response. Lawmakers from New Jersey and New York have pressed federal agencies for more information, expressing concern over the sightings and seeking prompt action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024