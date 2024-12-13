New Lay Members Appointed to High Court to Strengthen Commerce Act Cases

Attorney-General Judith Collins has announced the appointment of six new lay members to the High Court under the Commerce Act 1986. These individuals will play a crucial role in assisting the Court with cases involving appeals from the Commerce Commission and other matters requiring expert evaluation of competition and regulatory issues.

The lay members bring a wealth of expertise in economics, finance, and competition law, ensuring that complex evidence in such cases is properly understood, tested, and assessed. The New Lay Members

Professor Martin Richardson

Background: Emeritus Professor of Economics, Australian National University.

Expertise: International trade and applied microeconomics.

Experience: Former lay member of the High Court (2001–2022).

Dr Darryn Abraham

Background: Former director of Acacia CRE Pty Ltd.

Expertise: Public utility pricing and regulatory economics.

Experience: Lay member of the NZ High Court (2017–2022) and Australian Competition Tribunal (2011–2023).

Dr Richard Meade

Background: Principal Economist at Cognitus Advisory Services Ltd and Adjunct Associate Professor of Economics at Griffith University.

Expertise: Competition, industrial organisation, and regulatory economics.

Experience: Nearly 20 years of theoretical and empirical analysis in competition, former President of the Law and Economics Association of New Zealand.

Philip Barry

Background: Co-founder and director of TDB Advisory Ltd.

Expertise: State-owned enterprise governance, fiscal risk management, and financial advisory.

Experience: Expert witness in High Court and Environment Court cases.

Edward Willett

Background: Economic consultant in Australia, specialising in competition policy and regulation.

Expertise: Competition law and utility regulation across sectors including energy, telecommunications, and transport.

Experience: Former Commissioner of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Professor Hendrik Berkman

Background: Professor of Finance at the University of Auckland.

Expertise: Market microstructure, asset pricing, and corporate governance.

Experience: Board member of the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation and adjunct director at Arthur Andersen Global Corporate Finance.

Strengthening the High Court's Expertise

The inclusion of these experts is expected to enhance the Court's ability to navigate the intricate issues often arising in competition and regulation cases. "The expertise brought by these six individuals will help ensure that critical matters of competition and regulation are dealt with in a precise and informed manner,” said Judith Collins.

Enhanced Responsibilities and Broader Scope

Lay members are integral to ensuring that the Court remains well-equipped to evaluate highly technical evidence in appeals and regulatory matters under the Commerce Act. This appointment also aligns with broader judicial reforms aimed at improving economic governance and decision-making in critical sectors such as energy, telecommunications, and transport.

The appointments are effective immediately, and the new members are expected to actively contribute to the resolution of significant cases that impact New Zealand's economy and consumers.