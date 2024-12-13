Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenge: SPG's Quest to Extend Armored Vehicle Registration

The Special Protection Group approached the Supreme Court to challenge an NGT order denying a five-year registration extension for three armored vehicles, crucial for the Prime Minister's security. The court emphasized following existing vehicle regulations linked to air pollution in Delhi-NCR and set a hearing for December 16.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) has petitioned the Supreme Court against the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) decision prohibiting a five-year extension of registration for its specialized armored vehicles.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih noted the SPG should have consulted the Supreme Court directly rather than taking up the matter with the NGT.

The SPG's solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, emphasized the vehicles' critical role in protecting the Prime Minister and sought an urgent hearing. The court has scheduled a hearing for December 16 in response to the ongoing MC Mehta case monitoring Delhi's air pollution issues.

