Clash in Belagavi: Panchamasali Community's Fight for Reservation
The Panchamasali community's protest for inclusion under the 2A reservation category turned violent, prompting a lathi charge by police in Belagavi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the action, emphasizing the need for peaceful protests and adherence to law, amidst claims of stone-pelting and violence.
In a recent confrontation in Belagavi, the police resorted to a lathi charge to control a violent protest by the Panchamasali community demanding inclusion under the 2A reservation category. The tumult, led by Kudalasangama Math pontiff Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swami, resulted in injuries on both sides.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah justified the police action, asserting that the government cannot overlook breaches of law. He stated that while the community's demand for greater reservation in education and government jobs is valid, protests must remain peaceful.
Addressing accusations against the police, Siddaramaiah pointed out evidence of agitators throwing stones and breaching barricades. He advised the Panchamasali community to seek redress through the Permanent Commission for Backward Classes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
