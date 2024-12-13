Left Menu

Clash in Belagavi: Panchamasali Community's Fight for Reservation

The Panchamasali community's protest for inclusion under the 2A reservation category turned violent, prompting a lathi charge by police in Belagavi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the action, emphasizing the need for peaceful protests and adherence to law, amidst claims of stone-pelting and violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:26 IST
Clash in Belagavi: Panchamasali Community's Fight for Reservation
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent confrontation in Belagavi, the police resorted to a lathi charge to control a violent protest by the Panchamasali community demanding inclusion under the 2A reservation category. The tumult, led by Kudalasangama Math pontiff Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swami, resulted in injuries on both sides.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah justified the police action, asserting that the government cannot overlook breaches of law. He stated that while the community's demand for greater reservation in education and government jobs is valid, protests must remain peaceful.

Addressing accusations against the police, Siddaramaiah pointed out evidence of agitators throwing stones and breaching barricades. He advised the Panchamasali community to seek redress through the Permanent Commission for Backward Classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024