Grim Discovery: Severed Head Found in Kolkata Garbage Dump

A severed head, believed to be that of a woman aged between 35 and 40, was discovered in a garbage dump in Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Friday morning, officials reported.

Residents spotted a plastic bag containing the gruesome find in a vat on Graham Road within the jurisdiction of the Golf Green police station. Senior officers from the South Suburban Division, accompanied by local police staff, quickly reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

The head was dispatched to M R Bangur Hospital for further analysis. Kolkata Police's Deputy Commissioner Bidisha Kalita stated that the investigation is at a preliminary stage and focused on finding the remaining body parts.

Investigators are assessing CCTV footage from the neighborhood to identify the assailant, as well as gathering samples from the site. Evidence suggests the murder occurred within 12 hours of the head being found.

A sniffer dog led police to a nearby apartment but further progress was stalled. Police questioned residents there and maintained a presence at the location. Ward councillor Tapan Dasgupta reported the incident to authorities after being alerted by locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)