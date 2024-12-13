Left Menu

China and Egypt Advocate for Middle East Stability

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Egypt's Badr Abdelatty agreed to promote peace and stability in the Middle East. They are concerned about Syria's situation after Syrian rebels took Damascus. The ministers discussed a comprehensive political process and a new security framework for the region.

In a significant diplomatic meeting, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, emphasized the need for peace and negotiations to stabilize the troubled Middle East region. The talks come amid ongoing regional crises, particularly the situation in Syria.

The rapid takeover of Damascus by Syrian rebels, following the escape of President Bashar al-Assad to Russia, has prompted urgent discussions. Both ministers underscored the importance of a comprehensive political process in Syria, one that embraces the nation's diverse sectarian, religious, ethnic, and racial makeup.

Additionally, China and Egypt expressed support for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, and stressed the necessity of establishing a new Middle East security framework. They also discussed the renewal of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, a deal originally brokered by China in 2023.

