Chinese Businessman Barred From UK Amid Spy Allegations Linked to Prince Andrew

A Chinese national, believed to be a spy with ties to Prince Andrew, has been banned from the UK for posing a national security threat. An immigration tribunal cited his potential to influence UK politics via connections with senior Chinese officials and members of the British elite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:09 IST
A Chinese businessman with alleged espionage links has been denied entry to the UK amid security concerns tied to his relationship with Prince Andrew.

A British immigration tribunal supported the decision, revealing the individual had formed a close rapport with Andrew, being even invited to his birthday celebration. The government feared misuse of this influence, particularly as the prince faced substantial pressure at the time.

Authorities suspect the Chinese national, whose identity remains undisclosed, was acting for China's United Front Work Department, aiming to manipulate foreign officials. Concerns escalate as British intelligence views such efforts as attempts to meddle in UK policies.

