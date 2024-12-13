Left Menu

Parliament Uproar: Debate Erupts Over Justice Loya's Death

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra stirred controversy in Lok Sabha by referencing the death of judge B H Loya, prompting Union minister Kiren Rijiju to criticize her for revisiting a matter resolved by the Supreme Court. The House faced adjournments due to the heated debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra sparked a fierce debate with her remarks concerning the death of judge B H Loya, which she claimed happened "long before his time".

Union minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the statement, emphasizing that the Supreme Court had previously settled the matter, and cautioned against any notions of parliamentary negligence. Moitra's comments were part of a broader critique against the ruling BJP, whom she accused of undermining institutions and silencing dissenters.

Her speech led to two adjournments of the House, as BJP member Nishikant Dubey and others demanded action over her insinuations. The Supreme Court has consistently maintained that Loya's death, which occurred in 2014, was due to natural causes, following a thorough investigation that refuted any allegations of foul play. As tensions rose, Speaker Om Birla assured members he would scrutinize the records closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

