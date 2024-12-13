PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth ₹5500 Crore at Prayagraj; Unveils Grand Plans for Maha Kumbh 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects valued at approximately ₹5500 crore in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while addressing a massive gathering to commemorate the preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025. In his speech, he highlighted the cultural, spiritual, and economic significance of the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing its role as a beacon of India's heritage and unity.

Bowling in reverence to the sacred land of Sangam, PM Modi expressed gratitude to saints, sadhus, workers, and sanitation employees for their dedication to making the Kumbh Mela a grand success. “A new history is being written on the land of Prayagraj,” he proclaimed, adding that the upcoming Maha Kumbh will elevate India's spiritual and cultural identity on the global stage.

The Prime Minister explained the spiritual importance of Prayagraj, describing it as the confluence of not just rivers but divine energies. Citing Vedic and Puranic references, he underlined the city’s significance as the ‘Teertharaj,’ or king of pilgrimages, and praised its association with Dharmic principles.

Infrastructure and Pilgrimage Site Development

PM Modi announced major development projects aimed at easing pilgrim access, including the Hanuman Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and improvements to the Saraswati Koop. Enhancing Prayagraj’s connectivity with cities like Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Lucknow was also prioritized, ensuring smoother travel for devotees.

Highlighting similar initiatives across India, the Prime Minister mentioned the transformation of Ayodhya with the Ram Mandir, Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, and Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain as part of the government’s vision to preserve and promote India’s cultural heritage.

Maha Kumbh: A Celebration of Unity and Economic Growth

PM Modi called the Maha Kumbh a "MahaYagya of unity," emphasizing its power to transcend caste, creed, and language differences. He noted that the event symbolizes "Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat," with millions of devotees gathering in spiritual unison.

Beyond spirituality, PM Modi underscored the economic impact of the Kumbh, highlighting the surge in local employment opportunities and business activities. Boatmen, shopkeepers, religious facilitators, and supply chain merchants are among those expected to benefit. The establishment of a temporary city for 1.5 months and the influx of pilgrims will boost the local economy and surrounding regions significantly.

Technological Innovations for Maha Kumbh 2025

Looking ahead, PM Modi unveiled plans to leverage technology for Maha Kumbh 2025. The launch of the AI-based ‘Kumbh Sahayak’ chatbot, supporting 11 Indian languages, will assist pilgrims with information and logistics. He encouraged youth participation through social media campaigns, photography contests, and spiritual discussions to showcase Kumbh's essence.

Government Commitment to Cleanliness and Infrastructure

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of cleanliness, recalling the success of Namami Gange during Kumbh 2019. Over 15,000 sanitation workers will be deployed to ensure a clean and sacred environment. He praised their efforts and recalled washing sanitation workers' feet in a gesture of gratitude during the previous Kumbh.

PM Modi also lauded the collaboration between central and state governments, which have adopted a ‘Whole of the Government’ approach to ensure seamless preparations. Thousands of crores have been allocated to improve infrastructure, sanitation, and connectivity, with the aim of delivering a world-class experience for pilgrims.

Cultural Legacy and National Importance

Reflecting on the historical role of Kumbh as a platform for social and national discourse, the Prime Minister noted its significance in shaping India’s cultural and philosophical evolution. “The consciousness of Kumbh has always inspired new directions for the nation,” he remarked.

PM Modi also touched upon Prayagraj’s role in Lord Ram’s journey, citing the episode of Nishadraj and Lord Ram as an enduring symbol of devotion and harmony. The development of Shringverpur Dham, with statues of Lord Ram and Nishadraj, was highlighted as a tribute to this legacy.

A Call to Unity and Progress

Concluding his address, PM Modi emphasized the collective spiritual energy of Maha Kumbh 2025 as a driving force for national development. He prayed for humanity's welfare and extended a warm welcome to pilgrims from across the nation and beyond.

Dignitaries present included Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with other prominent leaders.

The projects launched and announcements made during this event reaffirm the government’s commitment to blending tradition with development, preserving India’s heritage while fostering socio-economic growth.