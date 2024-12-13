Justice Delayed: Junior Doctors Demand Accountability in Medic Murder Case

Junior doctors voiced frustration with the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) approach to the rape and murder case of a medic, after two key suspects secured bail. The Sealdah court granted bail to former college principal Sandip Ghosh and ex-police officer Abhijit Mondal, citing the CBI's failure to file a timely charge sheet.

The junior doctors, who initiated a protest movement following the discovery of their colleague's body on August 9, held a hunger strike amid the Durga Puja festival, demanding justice. Their strike, which disrupted healthcare services across the state, paused on October 24 after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention.

Despite the suspension of their strike, protest leaders like Aniket Mahato remain resolute, criticizing the justice system's inefficiency and CBI's alleged sluggishness. They plan to continue their fight, highlighting what they see as a failure of the system to deliver accountability in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)