Justice Delayed: Junior Doctors Demand Accountability in Medic Murder Case

Junior doctors expressed disappointment with the CBI's handling of a rape and murder case after key suspects received bail. Protests erupted after the medic’s body was discovered, leading to a hunger strike. The Chief Minister’s intervention led to the strike's suspension, but doctors remain determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors voiced frustration with the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) approach to the rape and murder case of a medic, after two key suspects secured bail. The Sealdah court granted bail to former college principal Sandip Ghosh and ex-police officer Abhijit Mondal, citing the CBI's failure to file a timely charge sheet.

The junior doctors, who initiated a protest movement following the discovery of their colleague's body on August 9, held a hunger strike amid the Durga Puja festival, demanding justice. Their strike, which disrupted healthcare services across the state, paused on October 24 after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention.

Despite the suspension of their strike, protest leaders like Aniket Mahato remain resolute, criticizing the justice system's inefficiency and CBI's alleged sluggishness. They plan to continue their fight, highlighting what they see as a failure of the system to deliver accountability in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

