Dramatic Cleric Rescue: NIA Faces Unrest Across India

In a dramatic turn of events, 111 people, including 11 identified individuals, face charges for allegedly liberating a cleric from an NIA team's custody. The arrest occurred during a sweeping investigation involving accusations of foreign funding linked to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

According to Jhansi Additional Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh, chaos erupted after a raid at Mufti Khalid's residence, leading to his initial questioning by the NIA. A local crowd reportedly intervened, freeing Khalid, though he was later apprehended again.

The incident is part of a broader probe involving raids in nine states, capturing multiple incriminating electronic devices and documents. Locations from Assam to Jammu and Kashmir saw NIA operations aimed at dismantling potential terror linkages.

