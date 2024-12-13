Left Menu

Dramatic Cleric Rescue: NIA Faces Unrest Across India

111 individuals, including 11 named, were charged for allegedly freeing a cleric detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) amidst an incriminating probe involving alleged foreign funding from Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization. The NIA executed extensive raids across multiple states, seizing various electronic devices and documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, 111 people, including 11 identified individuals, face charges for allegedly liberating a cleric from an NIA team's custody. The arrest occurred during a sweeping investigation involving accusations of foreign funding linked to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

According to Jhansi Additional Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh, chaos erupted after a raid at Mufti Khalid's residence, leading to his initial questioning by the NIA. A local crowd reportedly intervened, freeing Khalid, though he was later apprehended again.

The incident is part of a broader probe involving raids in nine states, capturing multiple incriminating electronic devices and documents. Locations from Assam to Jammu and Kashmir saw NIA operations aimed at dismantling potential terror linkages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

