Mohan Charan Majhi's Call for Integrity in Government Recruitment

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged newly recruited government staff to stay dedicated and avoid corruption. He highlighted new transparency measures in recruitment and addressed Odisha's low health sector ranking. Majhi announced plans to improve healthcare infrastructure and emphasized the importance of imparting dedication among educators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:08 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday emphasized the need for integrity and dedication among newly-appointed government employees, urging them to eschew corrupt practices.

Addressing a 'Nijukti Mela', Majhi highlighted new laws aimed at transparency across the recruitment process. He stressed vigilance against corruption while announcing appointments in critical departments.

With Odisha ranked poorly in health services, Majhi underscored the state's goal to improve infrastructure and human resources, pledging medical colleges in every district and implementing healthcare schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

