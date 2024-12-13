Mohan Charan Majhi's Call for Integrity in Government Recruitment

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday emphasized the need for integrity and dedication among newly-appointed government employees, urging them to eschew corrupt practices.

Addressing a 'Nijukti Mela', Majhi highlighted new laws aimed at transparency across the recruitment process. He stressed vigilance against corruption while announcing appointments in critical departments.

With Odisha ranked poorly in health services, Majhi underscored the state's goal to improve infrastructure and human resources, pledging medical colleges in every district and implementing healthcare schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)