Tragedy Strikes: Farm Worker Victim of Faith-Based Violence

A farm worker from the minority Ahmadi community was reportedly shot dead for his faith in Sindh, Pakistan, police have stated.

Ameer Hassan, aged 40, was attacked by two unidentified assailants while returning home after morning prayers in the Fazl Bhambro area of Mirpurkhas. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

According to police, the investigation is considering the family's claim that Hassan was targeted due to recent threats from religious extremists. A spokesperson from Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan confirmed the faith-based motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)