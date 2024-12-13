National Green Tribunal's New Water Guidelines for Cricket Stadia

The National Green Tribunal has ordered the central groundwater authority to develop comprehensive guidelines on water consumption by cricket stadiums nationwide. This move aims to address ecological issues related to groundwater usage for stadium maintenance.

The tribunal's directive followed hearings about excessive groundwater usage by stadiums, urging the adoption of sewage treatment plant-treated water and effective rainwater harvesting systems. An order from NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash demanded submission of these guidelines and referenced past legal judgments.

Additionally, the authority must compile data from stadiums on borewell usage, groundwater withdrawal, and adherence to environmental regulations. Updates on potential environmental compensations imposed on stadiums were also requested. The next hearing is scheduled for March 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)