Vinay Kumar Takes Helm as Bihar's New Police Chief

Vinay Kumar, a senior IPS officer from the 1991 batch, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police in Bihar. He succeeds Alok Raj, a 1989-batch IPS officer. Kumar will serve a two-year term following a Supreme Court directive. Alok Raj will now lead Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:57 IST
Vinay Kumar, a seasoned IPS officer of the 1991 batch, has been appointed as Bihar's new Director General of Police. This announcement was made on Friday by the state Home Department.

Kumar replaces Alok Raj, a 1989-batch IPS officer, who had served as the officiating DGP since August 30, 2024. Raj is set to retire in December 2025.

Complying with a Supreme Court directive, Kumar will serve a two-year term as head of the state police. Meanwhile, Raj will transition to the role of DG-cum-CMD at the Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation. Additionally, J S Gangwar has been named as the new Director General of the state Vigilance Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

