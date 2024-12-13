Left Menu

Deepika Pushkar Nath's Return: A Commitment to Jammu and Kashmir's Future

Lawyer Deepika Pushkar Nath rejoined the Congress, emphasizing her decision's non-opportunistic nature. Known for her role in the 2018 Kathua case, Nath believes the Congress is key to addressing Jammu and Kashmir's issues. Her return signifies a firm commitment to rejuvenate the party's presence and support regional needs.

Lawyer Deepika Pushkar Nath has rejoined the Congress Party after a three-year hiatus, asserting that her return is motivated by conviction rather than opportunism. Nath is renowned for her defense of the young victim's family in the contentious 2018 Kathua rape and murder case.

Initially joining the Congress in October 2021, Nath resigned in January 2023 due to ideological differences when Lal Singh, accused of undermining the Kathua case, was included in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Her return was formalized at the party office in the company of key Congress figures.

Nath has declared her dedication to revitalizing the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the party stands as the true representative force capable of facilitating change, not for political power, but for genuine progress and democratic integrity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

