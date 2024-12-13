Tailor's Arrest Shakes Colaba: Stalking Incident Highlights Safety Concerns

A 22-year-old man identified as Nuren Mohammed Khalid was arrested in Colaba, south Mumbai, for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a 58-year-old woman, according to police officials.

Khalid, a tailor originally from Basti, Uttar Pradesh, had relocated to Mumbai four months prior. He reportedly followed the woman to her home, made obscene gestures, and locked the door from outside when she shut it in fear.

The woman, residing with a male friend's family, was initially hesitant to involve law enforcement. However, the friend's son filed a complaint leading to a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police apprehended Khalid based on CCTV footage, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)