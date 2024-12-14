Legal Clash Over Telemedicine Abortion: Paxton vs. Carpenter

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has taken legal action against New York-based physician Dr. Margaret Carpenter, alleging the illegal provision of abortion pills to a Texas resident via telemedicine.

This lawsuit could be a crucial test of the authority conservative states wield in preventing the distribution of abortion pills to their citizens, particularly as telemedicine becomes a more prominent avenue for such services. In contrast, Democratic states like New York have implemented 'shield laws' to protect their healthcare professionals from legal repercussions in other states.

The case involves Carpenter's prescription of mifepristone and misoprostol, drugs responsible for over half of US abortions, to a Texas woman. Paxton argues that Carpenter has breached Texas's abortion and occupational licensing laws, and seeks a significant financial penalty and an injunction to prevent further violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)