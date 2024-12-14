Aam Aadmi Party Worker Accused of Masterminding Fake ED Raid in Gujarat

In a shocking revelation, Gujarat police have accused an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker of masterminding a fake Enforcement Directorate raid in Kutch district to fund party activities. The alleged fake raid at Radhika Jewellers on December 2 resulted in the theft of jewellery worth Rs 22.25 lakh, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals, including Abdul Sattar Majothi, who was identified as the ringleader.

Despite these allegations, Gopal Italia, a prominent AAP leader in Gujarat, has dismissed the claims as baseless, attributing them to the influence of the ruling BJP over law enforcement. Italia insisted that the police have yet to provide concrete evidence and accused them of making politically motivated accusations.

The case has sparked controversy, with government officials like Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi asserting Majothi's role as a key AAP figure, an accusation dismissed by AAP. As the investigation progresses, Majothi's financial transactions and potential connections with senior AAP leaders are under scrutiny, with further repercussions expected in this unfolding political drama.

