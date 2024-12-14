Kerala CM Urges Vigilance and Integrity Among Police Cadets

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, highlighted the dual role of the state police in his speech at the Kerala Police Academy. While applauding their progress in becoming more approachable, he cautioned about potential negative influences from society.

Vijayan emphasized the need for 'strict, uncompromising action' against police personnel deviating from ethical conduct, noting some officers have faced removal due to misconduct. He urged newly inducted Sub-Inspectors to exemplify service by treating the public as their highest authority.

Besides praising their people-friendly stance, Vijayan called for vigilance against threats like terrorism and cybercrimes, urging recruits to maintain the effectiveness of police actions against such challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)