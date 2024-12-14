Ceasefire and Deal Talks in Gaza

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi convened with U.S. officials to explore avenues for establishing a ceasefire in Gaza. The discussions also aimed at facilitating a hostages-for-prisoners exchange in the Palestinian enclave, according to reports from Sisi's office.

Prominent U.S. figures in this diplomatic engagement included National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Middle East Envoy Brett McGurk. These talks in Cairo are part of broader international efforts to ease tensions in the region.

The meeting underscores Egypt's pivotal role in seeking peaceful resolutions amid ongoing conflicts, as both sides strive for meaningful agreements to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

