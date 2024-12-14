Left Menu

Ceasefire and Deal Talks in Gaza

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. officials, including Jake Sullivan and Brett McGurk, discussed efforts for a ceasefire and a hostages-for-prisoners exchange in Gaza. This meeting, held in Cairo, aims to address ongoing tensions in the Palestinian enclave and find a diplomatic solution.

Ceasefire and Deal Talks in Gaza
  • Country:
  • Egypt

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi convened with U.S. officials to explore avenues for establishing a ceasefire in Gaza. The discussions also aimed at facilitating a hostages-for-prisoners exchange in the Palestinian enclave, according to reports from Sisi's office.

Prominent U.S. figures in this diplomatic engagement included National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Middle East Envoy Brett McGurk. These talks in Cairo are part of broader international efforts to ease tensions in the region.

The meeting underscores Egypt's pivotal role in seeking peaceful resolutions amid ongoing conflicts, as both sides strive for meaningful agreements to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

