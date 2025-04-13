Tragic Target Killing in Iran: Eight Pakistani Workers Slain by Baloch Militants

In a tragic incident reported by media sources, eight workers from Pakistan's Punjab province were killed by Baloch militants in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province. The incident, termed target killing, occurred in the Meharistan district on Saturday, according to the Dawn newspaper.

The victims, hailing from Bahawalpur, were employed at a car repair shop. Eyewitnesses report that unknown armed men invaded the workshop, tied up the workers, and executed them before fleeing the scene. Iranian police, currently investigating the case, confirmed the nationality and occupation of the victims.

A statement from the Balochistan National Army, a banned militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack. This incident marks the second such attack on Pakistani workers in the region, raising concerns over the ongoing struggle for regional autonomy in Balochistan. Last January, similar tensions escalated between Iran and Pakistan, resulting in cross-border retaliatory strikes.

