Left Menu

Tragic Target Killing in Iran: Eight Pakistani Workers Slain by Baloch Militants

In Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province, eight Pakistani workers from Punjab were killed by Baloch militants. The incident occurred in Meharistan district, with attackers tying up and killing the workers at a car repair shop. Balochistan National Army claimed responsibility, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 10:35 IST
Tragic Target Killing in Iran: Eight Pakistani Workers Slain by Baloch Militants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident reported by media sources, eight workers from Pakistan's Punjab province were killed by Baloch militants in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province. The incident, termed target killing, occurred in the Meharistan district on Saturday, according to the Dawn newspaper.

The victims, hailing from Bahawalpur, were employed at a car repair shop. Eyewitnesses report that unknown armed men invaded the workshop, tied up the workers, and executed them before fleeing the scene. Iranian police, currently investigating the case, confirmed the nationality and occupation of the victims.

A statement from the Balochistan National Army, a banned militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack. This incident marks the second such attack on Pakistani workers in the region, raising concerns over the ongoing struggle for regional autonomy in Balochistan. Last January, similar tensions escalated between Iran and Pakistan, resulting in cross-border retaliatory strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025