The Sunshine Debate: Trump's Push to Eliminate Daylight Saving Time
President-elect Donald Trump intends to abolish daylight saving time in the US, citing inconvenience and cost. Supported by Senator Marco Rubio, who introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, this initiative aims to make daylight saving time permanent for participating states, potentially benefiting the economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washim | Updated: 14-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 16:44 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has announced his commitment to abolishing daylight saving time (DST) in the United States, labeling it as both inconvenient and financially burdensome.
The Republican Party plans to prioritize this issue after regaining control of Congress in January, as articulated on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.
Senator Marco Rubio, Trump's pick for Secretary of State, supports this move with his Sunshine Protection Act, which proposes making daylight saving time permanent—a change that studies suggest could boost the economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
