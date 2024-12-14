Italy's Automotive Aspirations with Stellantis

Italy is pushing for a pivotal role in Stellantis' strategic blueprint, aiming to safeguard its local factories, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso stated. The call comes as the nation endeavors to mend frayed ties with the auto giant following former CEO Carlos Tavares' resignation.

During a Rome event, Urso emphasized the necessity of a robust Italy-focused strategy within Stellantis' industrial plan, especially with key discussions on the horizon in December. Italian leaders criticized Tavares for neglecting historical manufacturing hubs and shifting production overseas.

With Tavares' exit, marked by a direct dialogue between Stellantis Chairman John Elkann and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Rome sees an opportunity to renew negotiations. The Italian government is pressing for Stellantis to commit substantial investments to ensure a competitive domestic automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)