Italy's Automotive Aspirations with Stellantis

Italy seeks a more central role in Stellantis' future strategy, aiming to protect national factories and revamp relations with the carmaker post-Carlos Tavares. The government urges Stellantis to invest significantly, anticipating industry-positive outcomes at an upcoming automotive meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is pushing for a pivotal role in Stellantis' strategic blueprint, aiming to safeguard its local factories, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso stated. The call comes as the nation endeavors to mend frayed ties with the auto giant following former CEO Carlos Tavares' resignation.

During a Rome event, Urso emphasized the necessity of a robust Italy-focused strategy within Stellantis' industrial plan, especially with key discussions on the horizon in December. Italian leaders criticized Tavares for neglecting historical manufacturing hubs and shifting production overseas.

With Tavares' exit, marked by a direct dialogue between Stellantis Chairman John Elkann and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Rome sees an opportunity to renew negotiations. The Italian government is pressing for Stellantis to commit substantial investments to ensure a competitive domestic automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

