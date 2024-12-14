Left Menu

Fake Identity Scandal: Odisha Pension Fraud Exposed

Odisha Police have registered cases against 65 individuals for falsifying age documents to obtain old-age pensions in Kendrapara district. The fraudulent claims were based on fake school certificates and other documents. The case was lodged under relevant sections, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant fraud case, Odisha Police have taken legal action against 65 individuals accused of forging age documents to receive old-age pensions in the Kendrapara district. This incident sheds light on loopholes in social security administration.

The involved parties, aged 40 to 50, hail from Argala gram panchayat. They allegedly procured pensions between February and August using falsified school certificates, later identified as counterfeit. An FIR was filed on Friday, confirmed Aul Block Development Officer Minati Jagdeb.

Cases are filed under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as authorities, led by Aul police station inspector Sabyasachi Satapathy, delve deeper. The fraudulent activity pertains to government schemes like NSAP and Odisha's Madhu Babu Pension Yojana, designed to support seniors, widows, and those with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

