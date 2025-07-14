Left Menu

Gujarat Government Greenlights New Bridge After Mahisagar Tragedy

The Gujarat government has approved Rs 212 crore for building a new bridge parallel to the collapsed Mahisagar river bridge. The tragic collapse led to 20 deaths, with ongoing rescue operations. A detailed project aims to improve connectivity in 18 months, with road expansions planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-07-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 08:26 IST
  • India

The tragic collapse of the Mahisagar river bridge in Gujarat has prompted swift governmental action. In response to the tragedy that claimed 20 lives, the Gujarat government has sanctioned Rs 212 crore for the construction of a new two-lane bridge parallel to the collapsed structure.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has granted administrative approval for the Roads and Buildings Department to oversee the project, which aims to restore and improve connectivity between the Anand and Vadodara districts in 18 months.

Efforts to recover the remains of victims and locate a missing person continue, with rescue teams employing rubber boats and other equipment along the Mahisagar river. Meanwhile, the government moves forward with plans to expand and modernize the vital transportation link.

