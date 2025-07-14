Gujarat Government Greenlights New Bridge After Mahisagar Tragedy

The tragic collapse of the Mahisagar river bridge in Gujarat has prompted swift governmental action. In response to the tragedy that claimed 20 lives, the Gujarat government has sanctioned Rs 212 crore for the construction of a new two-lane bridge parallel to the collapsed structure.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has granted administrative approval for the Roads and Buildings Department to oversee the project, which aims to restore and improve connectivity between the Anand and Vadodara districts in 18 months.

Efforts to recover the remains of victims and locate a missing person continue, with rescue teams employing rubber boats and other equipment along the Mahisagar river. Meanwhile, the government moves forward with plans to expand and modernize the vital transportation link.