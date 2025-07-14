Gujarat Government Greenlights New Bridge After Mahisagar Tragedy
The Gujarat government has approved Rs 212 crore for building a new bridge parallel to the collapsed Mahisagar river bridge. The tragic collapse led to 20 deaths, with ongoing rescue operations. A detailed project aims to improve connectivity in 18 months, with road expansions planned.
- Country:
- India
The tragic collapse of the Mahisagar river bridge in Gujarat has prompted swift governmental action. In response to the tragedy that claimed 20 lives, the Gujarat government has sanctioned Rs 212 crore for the construction of a new two-lane bridge parallel to the collapsed structure.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has granted administrative approval for the Roads and Buildings Department to oversee the project, which aims to restore and improve connectivity between the Anand and Vadodara districts in 18 months.
Efforts to recover the remains of victims and locate a missing person continue, with rescue teams employing rubber boats and other equipment along the Mahisagar river. Meanwhile, the government moves forward with plans to expand and modernize the vital transportation link.
ALSO READ
Railway Connectivity Partially Restored After Landslide Disruption
Reviving Sikkim's Connectivity: A Parliamentary Plea
Matrix Cellular: Redefining Global Connectivity with Indian Integrity
Boosting Connectivity: Four-Lane NH-87 Project Approved
Ladakh's Bold Plans: Boosting Tourism and Connectivity