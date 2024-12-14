Left Menu

Punjab Farmers' Leader's Indefinite Fast Sparks National Debate

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader and cancer patient, is on a fast-unto-death to demand government action on farmers' rights, including a legal minimum support price for crops. His protest, which has reached its 19th day, has drawn attention from the Supreme Court and political figures across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:14 IST
Punjab Farmers' Leader's Indefinite Fast Sparks National Debate
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death protest for 19 days, has captured the attention of the Supreme Court and the nation. Dallewal is advocating for the government's acceptance of farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for crops.

Dallewal, a 70-year-old cancer patient, has become increasingly frail due to his prolonged fast, leading doctors to recommend hospitalization. Despite this, he remains resolute, stating that the lives of farmers pushed to suicide by governmental policies hold more value than his own.

Political figures like Congress leader Bajrang Punia have expressed dismay over the treatment of farmers, criticizing the use of force against them. Dallewal's and other farmers' ongoing protests underscore broader demands such as debt waivers, pensions, and justice for past violence against farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024