Punjab Farmers' Leader's Indefinite Fast Sparks National Debate

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death protest for 19 days, has captured the attention of the Supreme Court and the nation. Dallewal is advocating for the government's acceptance of farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for crops.

Dallewal, a 70-year-old cancer patient, has become increasingly frail due to his prolonged fast, leading doctors to recommend hospitalization. Despite this, he remains resolute, stating that the lives of farmers pushed to suicide by governmental policies hold more value than his own.

Political figures like Congress leader Bajrang Punia have expressed dismay over the treatment of farmers, criticizing the use of force against them. Dallewal's and other farmers' ongoing protests underscore broader demands such as debt waivers, pensions, and justice for past violence against farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)